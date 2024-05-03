Liberia News: SENATE CONFIRMS LIBERIA’S 1ST FEMALE DEFENSE MINISTER

Monrovia-May-3-2024-TNR:Brigadier General (Retired) Geraldine Janet George has made history by becoming Liberia’s first-ever female Defense Minister to be confirmed by the Liberian Senate.

Retired Brigadier General Geraldine Janet George is believed to be the youngest and first female Defense Minister of Liberia, a country plunged by years of civil conflict over 20 years back.

Her appointment was confirmed by the Liberia Senate on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Brigadier General George’s journey into the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) began in 2006 when she was enlisted as part of the first batch of soldiers in the restructured AFL.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a deep passion for serving her country and has honed extensive military leadership skills.

Madam George’s impressive resume includes serving in various key positions within the AFL, such as Deputy Chief of Staff, Acting Commander, Military Police Company Commander, and Legal Officer, among others.

Brigadier General George’s commitment to excellence is evident in the numerous certificates and diplomas she has earned from various military training programs, both locally and internationally.

Furthermore, she has been recognized with several awards, including the United Nations Medal, and holds authorizations to wear prestigious military badges signifying her achievements.

With a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice, Brigadier General George is well-educated and equipped to lead Liberia’s Ministry of National Defense.

Her leadership journey took a significant turn on February 10, 2024, when she was appointed Deputy Defense Minister for Operations. Subsequently, she was named Acting Defense Minister by President Joseph Boakai on February 13, 2024. This appointment marked a monumental milestone in Liberia’s defense sector and underscored President Boakai’s commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in the public sector.

As Minister of National Defense, Brigadier General George has a clear vision to ensure the preparedness of a viable and sustainable Armed Forces of Liberia capable of addressing the threats to national security.

Her appointment also brings Liberia into the fold of African countries where women are leading defense ministries, showcasing the continent’s progress towards gender equality and equal opportunities for women in positions of power.