Liberia news: SENATE CONFIRMS JUSTICE GBEISAY

MONROVIA- At long last, the Liberian senate on Thursday confirmed Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay as the next Chief Justice. The Liberian senate is the highest decision-making body.

The current Chief Justice, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh reached her retirement age of 72 years on June 26, 2025.

Justice Gbeisay was nominated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai recently to replace outgoing Chief.

According to the 1986 constitution, Article 72(b) of states that: “The Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and judges of the subordinate courts of record shall be retired at the age of seventy; provided, however, that a Justice or Judge may continue in office for as long as may be necessary to enable him to render judgment or perform any other judicial duty in regard to proceedings entertained by him before he attained the age of seventy.”

Normally, a confirmation is done after a report from the relevant committee is submitted for review.

So, this was followed by a report from its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petition during regular session held at the Capitol Building on Thursday, July 17, the same day he was confirmed.

To do so, a motion has to be filed from a senator; which was done by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

There were 24 senators(all voted in favor of his confirmation) out of 30 representing two from the 15 counties of Liberia.

His overwhelming confirmation was seen as his legal ability to perform his constitutional responsibility.

The newly confirmed Chief Justice was nominated by president Boakai on June 30 to the senate who described him as a jurist of “exemplary integrity, profound legal acumen, and a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution.” Not only that, but also the President urged the Senate to act swiftly to ensure continuity at the highest level of the judiciary.

