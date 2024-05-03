Liberia News: SEN. MCGILL SECURES US$600,000 IN BUDGET

Monrovia-May-3-2024-TNR:In an inspiring display of advocacy and dedication to the people of Liberia, Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill has successfully secured a crucial allocation of US$600,000 in the 2024 National Budget for the reconstruction of the CH Rannie Hospital, the sole referral health facility in Central Liberia.
Senator McGill’s efforts came to fruition following his heartfelt plea to Senate Pro-temp and Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence on April 24, 2024, where he emphasized the urgent need for the inclusion of the CH Rannie Hospital in the national budget.
In a recent communication to the plenary, Senator McGill urged his legislative colleagues, particularly the Senate Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget and Public Accounts and Audits, to consider allocating a minimum of One Million United States dollars (US$1,000,000) towards the critical facility in Margibi County.
The positive outcome emerged on April 30, 2024, when the Liberian Senate took decisive action, passing the 2024 National Budget with a significant allocation of US$600,000 specifically earmarked for the reconstruction of the CH Rannie Hospital.
During the session on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Senator McGill stood among the 26 seated Senators who unanimously voted to support the passing of the legislative instrument, which now awaits the President’s approval.
Senator McGill’s unwavering commitment to securing funding for the CH Rannie Hospital underscores his dedication to improving healthcare services in Liberia. The allocation of US$600,000 towards the reconstruction of the vital healthcare facility represents a significant step forward in addressing the healthcare needs of the region and signifies a promising future for the CH Rannie Hospital and the communities it serves.
