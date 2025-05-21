Liberia News: Sen. McGill Hits Back At UP

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Senator Nathaniel McGill has hit back at detractors in light of ongoing debate concerning the Unity Party-led government’s road connectivity across the country in less than two years, compared to the Coalition for Democratic Change-led government six years of administration.

In a move intended to set the records straight, the Margibi County

Senator McGill, then Minister of State for Presidential Affairs

told the media that the ongoing road projects by the Unity Party-led government are not new projects been funded by the current government.

“They have not gotten new roads; all the roads were paid for. All the

roads were CDC projects. Some of the roads, the money was already

available, “he indicated.

Sen. McGill spoke recently in an interview with Journalists in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Senator McGill, who chairs the CDC Legislative Caucus, disclosed that the majority of the road projects currently ongoing were earmarked by the CDC government.

According to him, the government is continuing with the work that the

CDC-led government began, which means it is a continuous process.

He stressed that the Unity Party while in opposition criticized the CDC government for roads construction. That road we will eat,” he quoted some UP elements who criticized the CDC roads construction and rehabilitation initiatives.

Senator McGill asserted “it is unfortunate that those of the Unity Party who criticized the CDC are attempting to take the glory for nothing, failing to notify the public for the sake of accountability and transparency.”

He disclosed that the CDC-led government was able to secure funding for the RIA highway road reconstruction, the Ganta-Zwedru Corridor including the coastal road, amongst others that the government has yet to make known to the public.