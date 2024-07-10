Liberia News: SEN. MCGILL DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FOR WEAH TIME 40 YELLOW MACHINES

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Margibi County Senator has requested the Boakai-led Government to account for the forty yellow machines that were purchased by the Weah-led administration.

According to Senator Nathaniel Farlo McGill, the Coalition for Democratic Change Government through the Ministry of Public Works procured several machines to dress the constraints the country faced with roads at the time.

Senator McGill, who served as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to former President George Weah, disclosed that the Minister of Public Works Roland Giddings during a public hearing confirmed that the former government of President Weah procured forty pieces of earth moving equipment.

“I just told you we have forty pieces of brand-new machines that were purchased by the last administration, we do not know the status of those machines, “he said.

The Margibi County Senator further indicated that there is no need for the government to engage in procuring 285 yellow machines without stating clearly how they were procured and will be managed.

According to him, Liberia has a history of the lack of proper management of the earth moving equipment, stating that during the administration of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, several counties were able to purchase yellow machines through the country development found that cannot be accounted for by the local authorities.

He said that the number of yellow machines that are to be distributed in the various counties will only be parked for few years, and not to be seen again because of the lack of maintenance.

Senator McGill further disclosed that he would not support any decision of government that would violate the country’s laws, adding “I am not against development but the government should be a respecter of the law. “