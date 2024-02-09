Liberia News: SEN. JOSEPH NARROWLY ESCAPE DEATH

Monrovia-Feb-9-TNR: Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph has narrowly escaped death as a result of a midnight fire that gutted his residence in Congo Town in Monrovia.

According to information gathered, the home of Senator Joseph was gutted by fire during the early hours of Thursday February 8, 2024. He reportedly narrowly escaped death and further report says he is seeking medical attention at a local health center in Monrovia.

Latest report say Senator Joseph is said to be stable condition and responding to treatment. Sen. Joseph posted on his official Facebook page Thursday saying, “I lost my house and properties. Thank God for the gift of life. I am safe and sound after the fire disaster.”

At the same time, the Liberian Senate has dispatched a team of Senators, including the Senate Pro-tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence at the home of the Montserrado County lawmaker.

Members of the Senate Committee on Defense, Security, and Intelligence are exempt from the visitation as they were conducting confirmation hearing for Defense Minister-designate, Major General Retired Prince Johnson III and his Deputies.

The Chief of Staff and Deputy are also being heard by the committee as they too were recently nominated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakia.