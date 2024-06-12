Liberia News: SEN. JOSEPH DONATES OVER US$6,000 MEDICAL CONSIGNMENT TO BASSA

Grand Bassa -Residents of Grand Bassa County were filled with joy as Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, in collaboration with the Liberian Senate, generously donated a significant quantity of medical supplies and medicines to the county.

The donation, occurred on Sunday, June 9, 2024, following the conclusion of the House of Senate’s three-day retreat in Buchanan which is poised to enhance healthcare services within Grand Bassa County.

Senator Saah Joseph reiterated his commitment to bolstering Liberia’s healthcare sector through initiatives such as this donation.

The donated items encompass a wide array of medical supplies and equipment, including critically needed medications, with an estimated value of US$600,000 and an additional US$30,000 worth of medicines. Senator Joseph acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Gateway Medical Alliance Project in the United States in facilitating this donation.

Senator Joseph emphasized his commitment to supporting the health sector in Liberia, stating that his intervention will be felt across the country. He also highlighted that his partners, Gate Way Medical Supplies in the United States, have made available 150 containers of equipment for Liberia.

Dr. Jude Gardea Wesseh, the County Health Officer, expressed profound gratitude to Senator Saah Joseph for his benevolent gesture towards the people of Grand Bassa County. The citizens, overwhelmed with gratitude, enthusiastically joined in unloading the substantial donation, accompanied by songs of praise.

Grand Bassa Senator and Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, graciously accepted the symbolic donation on behalf of the County and commended Senator SaahJoseph for addressing the pressing healthcare needs of Grand Bassa.

She urged the County Health Office, led by Dr Jude GardeaWesseh, to ensure equitable distribution of medical equipment and medicines across the County.