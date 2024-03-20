Liberia News: SEN. CHIE RISKS EXPULSION FROM CDC

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-March-20-TNR:Former Montserrado County District #8 Representative Acarous Mosse Gray has disclosed that Grand Kru County Senator Albert Chie risks expulsion from the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Gray, former Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change and constituent of the Coalition for Democratic Change said the party will expel Senator Chie due to the manner through which he is portraying at the level of the Liberian Senate as a member of the CDC Legislative Caucus.

Speaking on OK FM, former Representative Gray asserted that the former Pro-Temp of the Liberian Senate is dancing with the ruling Unity Party.

Former Representative Gray’s assertion that Senator Chie risks expulsion came as a result of his recent grading of the ruling Unity Party of President Joseph Boakai.

Senator Chie per his grading of the ruling Unity Party-led government 50 days in office puts the scales of the UP Government to 80 percent.

With such a grading of the Unity Party-led Government by Senator Chie, the former Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change sees it as a betrayal of the CDC that is yet to see tangible on the part of the government.

This is not the first time for the CDC executive sand members to link Senator Albert Chie to playing double standard game with the CDC and Unity Party.

During the 2020 special senatorial elections and the 2023 legislative and presidential elections, some members of the CDC alleged that Senator Chie was supporting the opposition, an information that former president George Weah did not give credence.

But Gray told the media that it was due to the legislative role that prompted him to allow former President Weah to be exposed to the opposition at the time that resulted to their defeat. According to him, no more will he allow such mistake to be respected in the CDC.