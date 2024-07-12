Liberia News: Security Ordered To Stop Dismissed Employees Accessing Offices

Monrovia– Dismissed employees are to be stopped from accessing offices at the Ministry of Labor on orders of Deputy Minister for Administration, Othello P. Mansuo.

The decision is said to have further escalated the atmosphere of tension that mars the dissatisfaction and disenchantment at the Ministry.

A leak communication of July 10, 2024, under the signature of the Deputy Minister for Administration ordered that the dismissed employees should not enter the premises of the Ministry of Labor.

The communication stated that the recently dismissed employees are continuously coming to their former offices something the communication termed as a fragrant disregard to the decision of the Administration.

“In view of the above, you are hereby mandated to prevent the dismissed employees from having access to their former offices and the corridor of the Ministry of Labor as allowing them to do so, is considered a conspiracy to undermine the decision of the administration “, the July 10, 2024 communication added.

The latest decision came just two days after the end of the conference hearing conducted by the grievance committee of the Civil Service Agency between the four dismissed employees and the Labor Ministry represented by the Human Resource Manager Mehfel Dehkpah.

Following the end of the hearing, the grievance committee of the CSA ruled and recommended the opening of a full trial into the controversial Dismissal case at the Ministry.

The aggrieved employees said the latest decision by Deputy Minister Mansuo appears to be out of anger over their move to seek redress in what they maintained and described as their wrongful and illegal dismissal.

No official date yet for the full opening of the case by the CSA.

The four dismissed employees Edwin S. Seebo, Child Labor Section, Victor Whymah, Director of Planning, Samuel Samola, HIV/AIDS Section, Bill Ninneh, Office of the Assistant Minister of Planning and Raymond Saa, Inspector Division faith now lies in the final decision after the case from the Civil Service Agency as they re-emphasized that their dismissals were Wrongful and illegal.