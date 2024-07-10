Liberia News: SANCTION THEM!

Monrovia-The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) through its Council of Patriots (CDC-COP) is pressing hard and pushing the Boakai administration to the wall to make full disclosure of the status of the yellow machines acquired and brought into the country.

Yet to provide detailed information to the nation on how it went about the acquisition of the recently publicized 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment, the government at the weekend, paraded about 15 trucks and yellow machines through the principal streets of Monrovia, thereby escalating an already entrenched argument and public anxiety.

Weighing in on the latest action of the government which has been resisting calls, the CDC has pushed the debate to the highest peak, calling on the United States of America to sanction frontrunners in the yellow machines debacle, Madam Mamaka Bility and Sylvester Grisby, Deputy Minister of State Without Portfolio and Minister of State for President respectively.

The National Executive Council of the CDC-Council of Patriots, in a press statement Tuesday, made the call against the backdrop of what it calls ‘subverting state laws and institutionalizing corruption.’

The body claimed that Liberia’s democracy is under attack as state institutions are ignored and laws are violated by the Boakai-Koung administration.

The party leadership recalled a May 29, 2024 call for the dismissal of Mamaka Bility for “undermining Liberia’s Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) laws and violating Sections 9.1 and 9.2 of the Code of Conduct.”

“She stands accused of accepting a bribe to secure a contract for South African businessman Robert Gumede worth over US$50 million in earthmoving equipment. Despite our call, Mr. Joseph N. Boakai’s refusal to dismiss Mamaka has validated concerns over corrupt practices, potentially leading to political consequences,” the statement said.

CDC-COP asserts that Mamaka Bility was employed as a lobbyist by the Guma Group of Companies, purportedly linked to terrorist financing, to secure a Mineral Resource Swap deal at Wologizi Mountain, Lofa County.

“Allegedly compensated with US$5 million, Mamaka’s actions, including the receipt of 285 Yellow machines without transparent financing details, suggest bribery to expedite the deal. This collusion, aided by Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Sylvester Grisby, undermines Liberia’s procurement procedures,” CDC-COP further stated.

It said it views Mamaka’s flaunting of earthmoving equipment without legitimate financial sourcing as a brazen display of corruption, and facilitating foreign exploitation of Liberia’s natural resources.

CDC-COP also recounted the August 15, 2022 sanctioning of Nathaniel F. McGill, then Minister of State for alleged misuse of his office.

“Today, with compelling evidence, Mamaka Bility and Sylvester Grisby stand accused of bypassing the PPCC, accepting bribes, evading due process, and introducing earthmoving equipment financed by a terrorist organization—a blatant challenge to transparency and accountability,” the statement said.

CDC-COP called on the US to immediately impose sanctions on Madam Bility and Mr. Grisby for “their abuse of public office. Failure to act decisively may convey to Liberians that U.S. sanctions selectively target individuals rather than combatting wrongdoing.”

The statement also warned members of the 55th National Legislature against compromising legislative integrity by accepting bribes.

“Any attempt to reduce the legislature to a hub for corrupt deals risks legal and political repercussions from the Liberian masses. Boakai’s Executive has consistently disrespected the Legislature by violating Article 34 d(iii) of Liberia’s Constitution,” it said.

“We urge the Legislature to reject the $2.3 million bribe proposed by Boakai’s Executive to expedite legislative approval for already acquired equipment, alongside dubious monetary inducements of $25,000 for each Representative and $30,000 for each Senator.” CDC-COP further indicated.