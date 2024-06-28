Liberia News: ‘SAME SEX MARRIAGE’ TENSION IN UMC

Monrovia-Tension appears to be brewing in the United Methodist Church in the wake of claims that Bishop Samuel Quire is in the habit of wrongly dismissing key board members who are demanding church’s position on the same sex marriage.

Same-sex marriage, also known as gay marriage, is the marriage of two people of the same legal sex.

Board Chair of the Liberia Annual Conference, Rev. Dr. Samuel Wilson told a news conference Wednesday in Monrovia that, for over 50 years, the church has been struggling with discussion to make homosexual pastors, districts superintendents, Bishops and to allow same sex marriages in the United Methodist Church.

Rev. Wilson said Bishop Quire has continued to misinform the Church in Liberia on the decisions of the General Conference of the UMC and Decisions of the Liberia Annual Conference, the largest annual congregation of the church where critical decisions are made, and actions are taken.

Prior to Rev. Wilson’s conference, Bishop Samuel Quire at a news conference on 7 June said the Church is not a Gay Church and encouraged members to continue seeking God in the right direction.

Reports said the United Methodist Church in Liberia has since been mired into internal conflict and division over Bishop Quire’s delay to speak to the issue as requested by the Central Conference.