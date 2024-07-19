Liberia News: Same Sex Marriage Law Under Scrutiny

By Mark N. Mengonfia

TNR News-The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary is reviewing an anti-Homosexuality (same sex marriage) law of 2024 in an effort to make amendments to certain provisions that may not align with Liberia’s values and culture.

The “Anti-Homosexuality Law of Liberia 2024” being reviewed seeks to amend Chapter 14, Subchapter D of the New Penal Code to create a New Section 14.8, making homosexuality a criminal offense.

By the anticipated amendment, person caught in an act of homosexuality or is determined to a homosexual will have to spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Representative Johnson S. N. Williams, Sr. River Gee County District #3 who proffered the amendment which had its first reading Thursday in Plenary, wrote: “I present my compliments and please to herewith submit to Plenary through your Office a Bill entitled “Anti-Homosexuality Law of Liberia 2024”, to amend Chapter 14, Subchapter D of the New Penal Code to create a New Section 14.8 making homosexuality a criminal offense.”

When passed into law, according to the River Gee lawmaker, the Draft Bill will fulfill Article 5(b) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution provision that says “the Republic shall preserve, protect and promote positive Liberian culture ensuring that traditional values which are compatible with public and national progress are adopted and developed as an integral part of the growing needs of the Liberian society.”

He prayed the indulgence of Plenary to join him in the passage of the instrument for the good of the Republic of Liberia.

Liberia has, in recent days, witnessed escalation of debate and tension over the status and relevance of same-sex marriage, with the United Methodist Church, a moral conscience of society, being rocked by conflict of same sex marriage. Some leaders of the Church have been pressuring Bishop Samuel Quire, Jr. to make public determination on the Church’s standing on the issue which has since gained global focus.

Though Liberia has no definite position to date, Liberians view the practice to be abhorrent to their beliefs, values and culture, voicing opposition to those trying to inculcate such practice in the psychic of the Republic.