Liberia News: S/COURT DECLINES TO ISSUE NASSCORP’S DDG WRIT OF PROHIBITION

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:The Supreme Court of Liberia Justice in Chamber, His Honor Yussif D. Kaba has declined to issue the Writ of Prohibition prayed for by the Deputy Director General of NASSCORP, Madam Carmerna Cephas-Yeke.

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, President Joseph Boakai with immediate effect dismissed Madam Yeke from the position of Deputy Director General of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) for alleged acts of gross insubordination to his office.

The President in an Executive Mansion release, claimed that Madam Yeke’s failure to adhere to the high standards of conduct expected of a public servant has resulted in her immediate removal from the post.

The release said the Liberian Leader expressed appreciation for her service to the Corporation but emphasized that he cannot tolerate any behavior that goes against the best interest of the country under the Unity Party led administration.

He also assured the public that the decision has been made with utmost confidence and in the best interest of the corporation.

The Liberian Chief Executive however, expressed his commitment to upholding the principles of integrity and accountability in all aspects of governance, promising to always ensure that public servants adhere to the highest standards of conduct.

But the dismissed Deputy Director General of NASSCORP has since run to the Supreme Court, citing her unconstitutional removal from the position by the President.

Madam Carmerna Cephas-Ycke has maintained that she serves a tenure position and as such, the President does not have the constitutional backing to dismiss her when the tenure has not expired.

Amid the constitutional battle between the legal team of Madam Yeke and the Liberian Government represented by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, the Supreme Court has rejected her petition of prohibition.

The petitioner requested the high court to issue a Writ of Prohibition to prevent Cllr. Moiffie Kanneh, Deputy Director General-designate of NASSCORP from replacing her following his nomination to the position by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

In the communication, a copy of which is the possession of this media institution, the Justice in Chamber through the Office of the Chief Clerk of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Clir. Sam Mamulu informed the Minister of Justice to resume jurisdiction and proceed in keeping with law.

“By directive of His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby mandated to resume jurisdiction, and proceed in keeping with law as the Justice has declined to issue the writ prayed for by the petitioner,” the directive reads.

At the same time, the Deputy Director General-designate of NASSCORP, Cllr. Moiffie Kanneh is expected to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Social Security, Pension and Insurance on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The communication informed him of his confirmation hearing, a copy of which is in the possession of this institutionwhich was signed by the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Senate, Anthony M. Naileh.