Liberia News: RURAL WOMEN EDUCATED ON RIGHTS IN DISTRICT DECISIONS MAKING

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Liberia-Under the auspices of the Foundation for Empowerment of Rural Dwellers (FERD), rural women in Todee District are exerting efforts aimed at ensuring that their rights are upheld and guaranteed in district decision making.

FERD, last Thursday, held a one-day day Consultative Meeting with women and vulnerable groups in Todee, Montserrado County on how they can echo their voices in district decisions, development and planning meetings.

Mrs. Youku Ford Wash, the Head of FERD, told the women that the gathering was intended to educate them on their rights to decision-making, because always women are pushed behind and branded as people who are always not fair in their judgments.

Madam Wash said described women as the most vulnerable people when it comes to issues affecting the communities, adding that they are only made to wash and do other activities while their male counterparts make decisions against their interest and wellbeing.

Even with the issue of washing and doing other things, she called for level playing field wherein the necessary necessities such as water for washing or drinking.

Madam Wash narrated how women are kept in the back in all capacity of life, adding “We want women to speak on their rights because men have issues with women speaking out.”

As part of their rights, she stressed the need for women to be given access to water, sanitation and other hygienic issues.

Besides home treatment, she also educated them on the treatment they supposed to get at the hospital, as part of their right to healthcare delivery.

“Healthcare facility should be there for them and there should be water for women in labor “because they supposed to drink a cup of water in every hour when they are in labor,” she educated rural women.

In addition to saying that women are vulnerable in the society, she also disclosed that people with disability are made vulnerable to issues affecting them and society.

Also speaking, Daniel S. K. Podee who is the Commissioner of Todee Statutory District said identified the issue of WASH as another important development when it comes to the wellbeing of rural dwellers, adding that “safe drinking water is of concern to them because germ-infested water causes diarrhea.

Mr. Podee said the issue of water is important to what women do in the homes, at schools and at health centers.

“All sector of life depends on water because you can’t live without water. When there is water, you live peacefully,” he told the gathering of town people drawn from different segments of the district.

Mr. Podee has however disclosed plans to ensure that women become participants in programs relative to their wellbeing and that of the community.

For her part, Madam Kou Dorkasgo, of the Todee Rural Women Organization said Liberians do not take seriously when it comes to issue relating to water, and the rights of women, adding that “Not a day that will we have that right when it comes to decision making.

“We can’t put the blame on government, saying that it is their responsible to provide water for us, if you are not very educated to that. You don’t know how to stand up and speak to government officials concerning our decision as women on water and safe healthcare. It means that they are not aware that water business is about rights,” she said.