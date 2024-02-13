Liberia News: Rtd GEN. JOHNSON BOWED TO PRESSURE

Monrovia-Feb-13-TNR:Tensions were mounting in Monrovia, Margibi and Grand Gedeh Countries when women believed to be wives of members of the Armed Forces of Liberia staged a sustained protest against retired Maj. Gen. Prince C Johnson’s confirmation as Liberia’s Defense Minister.

The women said to be wives of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia raised issues of retirement benefits, low salary, corruption, lack of adequate insurance, education, poor housing, lack of electricity, social services, and their general welfare as reasons they went to the streets to call the Liberian government’s attention.

The protest gained momentum upon the confirmation of retired Maj. Gen. Prince C Johnson as Minister of National Defense.

Earlier, the women were at the Capitol Building with a petition for him to not be confirmed but their request did not get the expected results thus making them take to the streets with a protest.

After holding major highways like Roberts International Airport and Kakata to Monrovia hostage, preventing free movement of people, they extended their protest action to other parts of the country including Grand Gedeh and Bong Counties.

This made Mr. Johnson to resign.

Yesterday February 12, 2024, retired Maj. Gen Johnson wrote the President of Liberia and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. resigning his position as Minister of Defense.

Johnson in a letter to the President said he resigned due to the current political and civil disturbances occasioned by the protest of women believed to be wives of servicemen and decided to resign and preserve the peace and security of the State.

A release from the Executive Mansion said the President has received and accepted the resignation of the resignation letter.

“The President expressed gratitude to Minister Johnson for his invaluable services to the country and described him as a patriot,” the release said.

At the same time, the President has instructed the Army to ensure all those impeding the free movement of people and vehicles through actions that blocked major thoroughfares across the country to immediately remove themselves and allow the Government to resolve their grievances.