Liberia News: ROBERTS FIR DEPUTY SECRETARY PROFFERS SOLUTIONS FOR REGIONAL AVIATION DEVELOPMENT

Liberia-Mr. Daniel T. Johnson, Deputy Secretary General for Administrative Affairs of the Roberts Flight Information Region (Roberts FIR), has returned home following his participation in the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The CANSO summit, held from June 10-13, 2024, was hosted under the auspices of the Global Voice of the Air Traffic Management (ATM) industry.

In Baku, Mr. Johnson participated in a panel discussion on the theme: “Nurturing Talent for Tomorrow: Shaping Our Future Skies” as a representative of the Roberts FIR and its member states, including Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Mr. Johnson highlighted that the summit’s theme aligned with the national agendas of the three-member states, which have all placed strategic importance on their respective aviation sectors. He noted the significant strides made by the Roberts FIR management team to align with global human capital development initiatives.

Mr. Johnson emphasized the need to blend the right skills and competencies for future ATM professionals and address workforce shortages to attract a diverse talent pool and make the organization attractive to future generations.

He stressed the need for development assistance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other regional bodies, adding that bilateral agreements and West African collaboration can facilitate knowledge transfer and capacity building.

“Investing in training for local aviation professionals can also help build the necessary human capital to support sustainable aviation initiatives. Partnerships with international aviation institutions will form the basic tenet for nurturing talents and shaping our future skies,” he urged.