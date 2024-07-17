Liberia News: Ritualistic Killing Wakes Up In Maryland Again

Maryland County is once more in the throes of tension for the ritualistic killing of one Mary T. Harris allegedly by her own daughter and three other individuals arrested and sent to court.

The County is famous for ritualistic activities over many decades with no solution seems to be in sight despite the reprisals against some masterminds, such as the famous hanging of several individuals in 1978 by the Tolbert government for the killing of one Moses Tweh, a kru fisherman.

The deceased 14-yr-old daughter, identified as little Mary including three other suspects who were arrested days after the incident have been sent to court for their alleged involvement in ritualistically killing the woman, a resident of Hoffman Station.

According to our reporter, Little Mary confessed to her involvement in the killing of her mother (Mary T. Harris), saying that the operation of killing her mother was performed by six people.

Three of the accused were arrested including Mary, one was released by an unknown person yet to be identified, while one person is still at large.

Suspect Little Mary’s confession to her involvement in the killing of her mother sent shockwaves through the community, our reporter said.

The incident occurred on June 11, 2024 when Mary T. Harris and her sister Etta Harris went to find Kiss-meat, which is often traded by women in the county, especially in the city of Harper.

According to survivor Harris, en route to where they often get the kiss-meat across the river, the water got rough and the deceased who was peddling the canoe managed to control it to avoid it capsizing.

Despite her efforts, the canoe capsized and sank in the process, adding that the deceased tried calling for help, and before people could come to their rescue, she lost her conscience and didn’t know the location of her late sister.

Survivor Harris said when she regained conscience, she could only see two boys standing by her to rescue her.

Also narrating his side of the intriguing story, Anthony Nyemah, one of the guys who allegedly saved Etta Harris, said that he was very far from the scene when he heard the two sisters crying for help on the Hoffman River.

He added that he tried going towards them, but could not make in time because of the distance he had to cover, saying “at that point, people were already crying and I only saw the hand of the survivor pointing upward on a bucket that was already sinking.

Nyemah said when got there, he managed to hold Etta by her blouse and pulled her up before calling two boys to carry her while he (Nyemah) searched for her sister.

Upon receipt of the news of the missing woman on the Hoffman River, the Police detachment of Hoffman Station Township took siege of the matter and launched a search operation.

The body of late Mary T. Harris was later found by community members while a team of 15 men was instituted to carry on proper examination of the body to determine whether there was foul play or not. But the examination found out no foul play in her death.

The situation however took an intriguing turn when little Mary confessed to being responsible for the death of her Mother and subsequently named five persons as accomplices in the operation of her Mother death.

Meanwhile, the motives behind the gruesome ritualistic killing of the woman remain unclear, but the community is now reeling from the revelation and craving for Justice to prevail in the matter.

Our reporter said the arrest of the individuals serves as a reminder of the danger of ritualistic activities that continue to lurk in the city.