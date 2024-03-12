Liberia News: RICE SMUGGLERS YET TO BE IDENTIFIED

Monrovia-March-12-TNR:Authorities at the National Port of Authority (NPA) are said to be investigating three trucks loaded with rice from the Free Port of Monrovia recently under mysterious circumstances.

Addressing a news conference yesterday in Monrovia, NPA Public Relations Director, Malcoln W. Scott disclosed that on March 6, 2024, the investigation Section of the National Port Authority (NPA) headed by the Deputy CSC for Intelligence and Investigation under the direction of the Corporate Security Coordinator (PFSO) initiated an investigation into an alleged theft involving the illicit departure of three trucks loaded with rice from the Monrovia port.

According to Mr. Scott, this incident occurred through the NPA exit gate (Bravo) at approximately 3:22 AM. The suspects were apprehended on the Japanese Highway.

Subsequent to the incident Scott noted, the investigative team conducted a comprehensive inquiry, summoning personnel from both the main entrance gate (Alpha) and the exit gate (Bravo) considered persons of interest in the matter.

He said at the Alpha gate, the some Sea Port officers including George Boakai-Gate Commander, Michael Johnson, Gate Drop Officer, Abraham Z. Tulue, Recording Officer are implicated in the incident, while at the Bravo gate, Robert Teah, Shift Commander, Charles Weah, Deputy Commander, Ezekiel Kollie, Deputy Officer and Zwannah Haines, Duty Officer among those under investigation.

According to Scott, initial findings revealed that the officers stationed at the Alpha gate failed to execute their duties adequately, allowing vehicles access to the port area without proper logging procedures.

He pointed out that it was discovered that the duty officer Zwannah Haines and Ezekiel Kollie, stationed at the Bravo gate, colluded with shift commander Robert Teah and Deputy Commander Charles Weah, without the knowledge of the senior duty officer Major Mark Walker, and an individual identified as Douda.

“This collusion facilitated the unauthorized exit of three trucks loaded with rice through the Bravo Gate on the morning of March 6, 2024 at 3:22 Am. The source of the rice was traced back to FOUTA Warehouse #7,” Malcolm Scott said.

The NPA authorities noted that the vehicles involved bear the license plates: C-41018, H03612 and are steel plate trucks operated by Foday Kromah (New Georgia resident), Mohammed Kromah (Jacob Town resident) and Karlu Sible (Logan Town resident).

“Based on these findings, of the investigation, Robert Teah, Charles Weah, Zwannah Haines and Ezekiel Kollie have been charged with criminal conspiracy under Chapter 10.4, and criminal facilitation under Chapter 10.2 respectively. Additionally, the officers stationed at the Alpha Gate, George Boakai, Michael Johnson and Abraham Julue, face charges of negligence of duty for their failure to prevent the unauthorized entry of trucks into the port premises,” he added.

Concluding, Mr. Scott noted that presently, a collaborative investigation is underway with the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Liberia Sea Port Police to further probe the matter.