Liberia News: Revoked Cianeh Clinton-Johnson’s nomination or have two Mandingo Justices on the Supreme Court’s Bench
Scores of female lawyers and women groups respectfully demand President Joseph Nyumah Boakai
Female lawyers under the banner “women united for the sustenance of democracy and good governance”(WOSUD) have distance themselves from the merging “women majority” on the Supreme Court’s Bench, as Associate Justice nominee professed; they insist and say that Cianeh Clinton-Johnson, at their knowledge is a daughter of Mr. Clinton, a Liberian Mandingo father and a native Loma Liberian mother, and as such, she is by birth a Mandingo Liberian and in the face of an already seating Justice of the Mandingo tribe, it is as a matter of law, practice and tradition forbidden to have her sit as Justice of the Supreme Court, making it a total of two Justices of the Mandingo tribe on the Supreme Court’s Bench, where she to be seated as nominated.
Further, we are of the opinion that it’s no time for women dominance on such high court’s Bench ( be it Clinton-Johnson or whoever women), as Liberia gears up for a compound complex legal system in which the supreme court still stands as final arbiter of Justice rather, it’s time to ensure stronger and independent legal minds mend the high court’s Bench. They argued, “in the first place, the Associate Justice being replaced here was a male and there is already two women on the Supreme Court’s Bench and that in our minds is enough for women’s inclusion”.
Howbeit, let it be known that Cianeh Clinton-Johnson’s nomination if confirmed, will bring about tribal imbalance on the Supreme Court’s Bench, evident by the fact that there will dominance of the Mandingo tribe on the bench, as in the face of an already seated Mandingo Justice, she also being a Mandingo by tribe, will cause the effect of two Justices from this tribe on the Bench, as opposed to the over 16 tribes of Liberia and which will be highly unprecedented and must be avoided by the immediate withdrawal of her said nomination, as no two persons from the same county, least to say being off the same tribe, shall sit at the same time or period as Justices of the Honorable Supreme Court’s Bench, as well be in this case, were this nomination of Cianeh Clinton-Johnson, a Mandingo Liberian to not be revoked and God forbids, she confirmed, appointed and seated.
Realistically, there is no need for another woman’s inclusion. What is off importance here is that, there is already a Mandingo representation on the Supreme Court’s Bench, to reflect His Honor Yusuf D. Kaba. Therefore, to have Cianeh Clinton-Johnson, another Mandingo by tribe seated at the same time on the high court’s Bench, will fall short of the usual practice of striving to strike tribal and regional balance on the Supreme Court’s Bench and thus would not be in the best interest of the nation and people.
We called upon His Excellency to Most respectfully withdraw the said nomination in order to avert the pending and potential issue of tribal dominance and imbalance on the Supreme Court’s Bench. Further, we objectively are off the believe that a supreme court’s Bench dominated by women in this contemporaneous age and time of global legal complexity, would purports such judicial body as being one of immense weakness, as opposed to it’s international counterparts and which this nation much seek to now avert and avoid, by the revocation of such nomination.
We pray that the appointing power will take prompt notice and immediately correct these potential conflicts, as the supreme court at this critical juncture of our legal system, is not a place for women dominance and tribal dominance, as is the case with the nominee, Cianeh Clinton-Johnson and her such nomination must need be withdrawn and revoked in the very best interest of the nation, it’s people and justice system as a whole.
Moreso, based on reliable information reaching us, there is a strong woman from the Judiciary who has masterminded the Cianeh Clinton-Johnson’s nomination and from a cross section of another branch of government, thereby imposing her will of a Justice to be nominated to the supreme court’s Bench and which has resulted into this erroneous nomination of Cianeh Clinton-Johnson. This is absolutely wrong, as is violative of Articles 3 of the constitution of Liberia, which warns against interference into the workings of another branch of the government and thus, an impeachable offense.
Let that interfering strong woman be warned, impeachment awaits! We are closely watching and will not hesitate petitioning our legislators for the impeachment of any such official of a branch of government who evidently interferes with the workings of another branch, no matter who be involved, so be aware and desists, you do not mean well for this country, as you can see what your interference has given rise to, we know who you are but will not say now, all we advise is that as this your nominee is withdrawn, please keep away from the Executive Mansion and give the executive chance to do their work! The woman insisted!
Hi, yeah this post is actually nice and I
have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I
found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Ⅿy partner аnd I stumbled oѵer heгe by a different web page and tһought I
might check things out. I likе what Ι see so noᴡ i am foⅼlowing yoս.
L᧐ok forward to exploring ｙour web рage fоr a sеcond timе.
Hello there I am so thrilled I found your
blog, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just
like to say thank you for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have
bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb job.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after going through many of the articles I
realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back
frequently!
Hey I am so grateful I found your site, I really found you by error,
while I was researching on Yahoo for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to look over it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
Please do keep up the awesome job.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this website on regular basis to get updated from newest news.
Amazing things here. I’m very happy to look your post.
Thank you so much and I am taking a look forward to contact you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
Wһat i don’t realize іs іf truth bｅ told һow ү᧐u’re not aсtually а lot
moгe well-preferred tһan yoᥙ might be noᴡ.
You’re very intelligent. Үou know thսѕ considerably in tһe caѕе ᧐f
this subject, made me personally ƅelieve it from a ⅼot of numerous angles.
Its like women and men aren’t involved ｅxcept it іs ѕomething to accomplish ԝith Woman gaga!
Υоur oԝn stuffs grеɑt. Аll the time handle it up!
I like tһe helpful іnformation уοu provide in your
articles. I’ll bookmark yⲟur blog and check aɡain hｅre frequently.
Ι am quitе cеrtain Ӏ’ll learn plenty ⲟf new
stuff rigһt һere! Best of luck fοr the next!
I used to be suggested this web site via my cousin. I’m no longer positive whether this post is written by way of him as no one
else recognise such particular about my difficulty. You’re wonderful!
Thanks!
Fantastic ցoods fгom ｙoս, man. Ӏ’ve taқe іnto account your stuff prior to аnd
you’гe simply too greаt. I actually liҝе what
yοu’ve bought һere, really likｅ ѡhat you’re stating and the way in whіch
by ѡhich yoս are saying it. Ⲩou’re maҝing it entertaining ɑnd you still
care for to keеp it sensiblｅ. I can not wait tߋ
гead far more from you. Tһat is realⅼy a terrific web site.
Helo There. I found your blog using msn. This is
a very well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to red more of your useful information. Thaanks for the post.
I’ll certainly comeback.
Right now it seems like WordPress is the best blogging platform out
there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
It’s difficult to find knowledgeable people for this topic,
however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Feel free to surf to my web blog; aiza seguerra power of two
Greate post. Keep writing such kind of info
on your page. Im really impressed by your blog.
Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg
it and for my part recommend to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited
from this web site.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write
again very soon!
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell
and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is
completely off topic but I had to tell someone!