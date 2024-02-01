Liberia News: Rep. Thomas Wants Whein Town Dumpsite Relocated

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-Feb-1-TNR: Plenary of the House of Representatives has mandated its committees on Mines, Energy Natural Resources & Environment, Health and Internal Affairs to probe complaints by Montserrado County District Four Representative, Michael M. Thomas.

The lawmaker wrote Plenary seeking that august body’s intervention in closing and relocating the Whein Town Dump Site to Cheesemanburg. Rep. Thomas wants to prevent what he calls “potential health epidemic.”

He told his colleagues on Tuesday, January 29, 2024 in regular session that his communication is based on the unfortunate unsanitary circumstances residents of Whein Town Community in Electoral District #4, Montserrado County are currently encountering.

“Atty. Thomas said, “With repeated communications previously submitted to the 54th Legislature and the slow response of the government to remedy the health challenges faced by residents of Whein Town Community and its immediate surrounding as it relates to the Waste Management project undertaken by government in 2012.”

The District Four lawmaker said the project was completed and commenced temporary operation for the length of five years, metamorphosed into a serious health challenge, posing unbearable health conditions on residents of the affected community.

The Cheesemanburg landfill transitory disposal site was established by the World Bank through the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC). He told his colleagues that globally, solid waste can be utilized for the production of gasoline, plastic tiles, organic fertilizer, electricity, and fuel for biogas.

The Whein Town project, according to the lawmaker, has become hazardous and imposes damaging health conditions on the livelihood of the over thirty-thousand inhabitants in his district.

Representative Thomas however sought the indulgence of Plenary for the immediate closure of the transitory disposal site and the transfer of the solid Waste from the Whein town Solid Waste to the Cheesemanburg landfill site. He also requested the immediate medical and environmental intervention by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the restoration of surface pipe borne water by the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC).

It was from these requests made by the lawmaker, Margibi County District Two lawmaker, Ivar K. Jones raised a motion for the letter to be sent to the various committees for a proper probe and report to Plenary within a week’s time.