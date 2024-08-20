Liberia News: Rep. Joe’s Donated Ambulance left to deteriorate

Liberia-What was once seen as a rewarding and hopeful gesture by Representative Matthew Joe of District #3, Grand Bassa County has now become a symbol of neglect, reminding residents of unfulfilled promises and missed opportunities to improve local healthcare.

An ambulance donated to the Buchanan government hospital by Rep. Joe to serve the people of Electoral District Three has remained unused since its arrival during the 2023 general elections.

It has been stationary for months, accumulating dust and overgrown with grass in the hospital’s yard, despite its purpose of enhancing emergency medical services in the area.

It has no crucial equipment, including a stretcher and an oxygen system.

Rep. Joe had pledged to provide these essential items to ensure the ambulance’s operational readiness, but this promise remains unfulfilled, and the sight of the unused ambulance has become a source of frustration for local residents who are now questioning the value of its donation.

“It’s of no use to us,” said one resident. “What was the point of bringing it from America if it’s just going to sit here?”