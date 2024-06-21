Liberia News: Rep. Bility Talks Tough

Monrovia-The ugly episode following the recent retreat of the Liberian Senate in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County appears to be spilling over to the House of Representatives where one of its outspoken members has once again come out strongly in his usual tough talking tenor, threatening to expose financial transactions in the revered chambers.

Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Bility vowed to expose all financial transactions he has received as a lawmaker in July.

His threat to bring the august body’s financial interactions to public domain comes in the wake of the hullabaloo about alleged strangulations of lawmakers by the Executive Branch of Government, a situation that prompted Speaker Fonati Koffa’s recent rancorous regurgitations and threats to shut down the government.

Stated Bility in a communication he tacitly threw jabs: “I see the air is filled with criticism of you taking money.”

“I honestly believe that you deserve the barrage of criticism at your doorstep,” he said without directing his statement at a particular person, but political analysts believe he might have been referring to Speaker Koffa and the entire House leadership.

He is on record calling for an audit of the legislature but to no avail. It appears that the leadership’s reticence on the issue of auditing the Legislature provoked his latest action to have written the leadership and the General Auditing Commission to conduct an audit.

“For had you listened to me from the get-go and agreed to audit the past, your intentions about a transparent future would never have been in doubt. But you chose to ignore me and allowed a cartel to hijack the process, thereby the courage to join me in auditing the past as we set out to create a better Liberia,” Rep. Bility accentuated.