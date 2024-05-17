Liberia News: Recognize Economic Significance Of Your Worth

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-May-17-TNR:The Liberian Nurses Association through the Ministry of Health has celebrated International Nurses Day with calls for national government to increase investment in the sector.

Speaking during the celebration, the Keynote Speaker reminded nurses across the country on their importantrole and worth in society.

Mrs. Shelly Wright–Thompson said the significance of the day is to recognize nurses and their efforts in providing healthcare deliveries, and showcasing how important nurses are even in an unstable state.

Mrs. Thompson however called on national and international partners in elevating a nursing profession something she said if done can capitalize transformative improvement in Healthcare Delivery, Economic Development, Peace and Social well-being.

She described Nurses as the heartbeat of all healthcare system and frontline warriors who are tirelessly working day and night and often sacrificing their personal well-being to ensure the well-being of others.

The Keynote Speaker of the International Nurses Day Celebration further reminded nurses to recognize the economic significance of their worth, adding that nurses are economic engine driving growth and prosperity and not just care givers.

The Senior Nurse further noted that the International Council of Nurses with support from World Health Organization (WHO) is advocating for more investment in the nurses’ work force of the country.

Mrs. Shelly Wright–Thompson stressed that if such investment is done, it will increase a better patient outcome and improve the well–being of nurses as well thus calling on government including partnering institutions as well as stakeholders to speedily intervene in ensuring that the profession is well taken care of.

She emphasized on such investment result that could increased good health in society while considering to increase nurse’s salary and empowering more nurses in the country.

The Liberian Nurses Association on Monday, May 13, 2024, celebrated International Nurses Day under the Theme: “Our Nurses, Our Future.

The Economic Power of Care.” The ceremony was held at the Harvest Intercontinental Church in Congo Town.