Liberia News: PYJ WORRIED!

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-March-6-TNR:Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson is said to be seriously angry with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

Sen. Johnson who was one of the fieriest battlefield commanders of the defunct National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) before becoming leader of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) during the Liberian civil conflict, said the establishment of war and economic crimes court is a recipe for instability.

Senator Johnson, who led the INPFL and accused of committing atrocities during the civil unrest, was recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) for prosecution for using child soldiers, torture, rape and other heinous crimes.

The warlord turned politician is now an evangelist preaching the word of God. He called on Liberians to pray for the continuouspeace that Liberians have enjoyed for over twenty years due to the amnesty law that was passed and printed into handbill.

Speaking on a phone-in show on Truth FM on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the former rebel leader said the Accra Comprehensive Peace Accord (CPA) was guaranteed by the amnesty law.

“But if the time has come for President Joseph Boakai and his team to remove or temper with the amnesty law then he tempering with the people’s future,” he said.

According to Senator Johnson, Allen White is in Liberia and was not sent by the people of the United States of America stressing that he is running a non-governmental organization (NGO) that is looking for cases all over the world.

The strong champion for the election of President Boakai told the media that he is worried about the establishment of the war crimes court because it may disrupt the peace of the country emphasizing that if there is any reason for the disruption of the peace it will be difficult to end.

“Those men that went to Accra Ghana, I was not there, I only fought for nine months and I have every document available to show to you that the Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) is a bogus document,” he indicated.

Senator Johnson further proclaimed that the establishment of the war crimes court is to target him stressing that every media focuses on him.

“I tell you what is going on, you mention me every time, in every news media, there are other generals, there are other colliers, majors, officers who protected and work along with their commanders and they are holding consultative meetings right now as I speak to you from the time that video that was circulating and was exposed, consultative meetings have been going on,” Senator Johnson revealed.

He warned President Boakai not to temper with the peace of the country by removing the amnesty law so those ex-rebels who were in the rural parts of the country would not allow the government to go after them unearthing that Nimba County had more rebel generals and combatants.

According to Senator Johnson, it was Nimba County that was declared enemies of the state by the previous regime and those ex-combatants are there who liberated Nimba and Liberia.

“So, if you want to go after their leader who is getting old and give you a victory in the just ended elections and you feel pride to do that because they have raised three hundred million dollars some of which they have given to people underground to signed a resolution, you are making a mistake,” the Nimba County godfather said.

The Nimba County lawmaker said there is no need for the Legislators to sign a resolution when the country has an amnesty law.

He used the interview to reaffirm the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction and the people of Nimba’s support to the Boakai administration but said they would equally reciprocate either legally or in what way to make him live in peace with themselves.

“We cannot promote you and give you a leadership of the nation at the age of 79, and you bringing people having secret meetings with them and all of that to impose something on Liberia, you are targeting me but the people who are listening know you are about to go after them too. For example the economic crimes, you will go after Mr. George Weah right, you will go after Madam Sirleaf, you will go after those countries that provided the training grounds,” he averred.

Senator Johnson also disclosed that President Boakai is unable to address the protest in Kinjor including the hundred-day deliverables that vehicles will not get stuck in the mud without stable electricity.

“I support this government but they are not consulting some of us, Mr. Boakai has even refused to pick up my phone because of his connection with the Alien White group because he feels I’m a war criminal, I do not know why he feels that way so we are watching,” he said.

Senator Johnson said the amnesty law is an instrument of peace for Liberia and there is no need for a resolution to be signed for the establishment of war crimes court.