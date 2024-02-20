Liberia News: PYJ, Boakai Smoke Peace Pipe

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-Feb-20-TNR:At long last, Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson has met with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. and discussed wide range of national issues mostly the satisfaction of the Nimbapeople.

On his social media post late Sunday evening, Senator Johnson who have been complaining that President Boakai has reneged on his promises, he met with the Liberian leader behind closed door where they discussed several issues pertaining to the development of the country.

The Nimba County lawmaker posted, “The senior elder President Boakai and I met behind closed doors and discussed a wide range of issues, some of which focused on the development of our nation, peace and security, job creation, including youth and women’s empowerment programs.”

Quoting President Boakai, Senator Johnson disclosed, “He said he hasn’t forgotten about the people of Nimba when it comes to jobs and infrastructure development because the people of Nimba did well for him. He promised to always consider the needs of our people. He said to me, “Senator, we are the senior elders in Liberia at the moment, so let’s work together to make Liberia proud.

In response to President Boakai, Senator Johnson added, “I agreed and reaffirmed my commitment to work with him to make his administration successful, among other things we discussed. My Nimba people, let’s stand together in support of the JNB-JKK administration. With the president’s commitment made to me yesterday, I believe my people will be happy very soon and things will not fall apart as it has been perceived.”