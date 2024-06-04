Liberia News: ‘PUPU’ WATER OVERTAKES CENTRAL MONROVIA

Monrovia-Many residents and business owners in Central Monrovia are increasingly alarmed by the potential health risks posed by sewage leaking into the city’s streets. They are calling on the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), led by MO Ali, to address the issue with a permanent solution.

The leaks have led to concerns about the spread of diseases and contamination of water sources, posing serious health hazards for the community. Local residents and business owners have expressed frustration over the recurring problem, which they say has not been adequately addressed despite numerous complaints.

“This situation is unbearable and poses a serious threat to our health and businesses,” said Emmanuel Johnson, a local shop owner. “We need the LWSC to take immediate action to prevent a potential public health crisis.”

The sewage leaks have not only affected the health and well-being of residents but also impacted businesses that rely on a clean and safe environment to operate. Many fear that the continuous exposure to contaminated water could lead to outbreaks of waterborne diseases, such as cholera and typhoid.

“We cannot continue to live and work under these conditions,” stated Sarah Doe, a resident. “It’s crucial that the LWSC finds a lasting solution to prevent further contamination and ensure the safety of our water sources.”

However, investigations carried out by this paper this week, some of the areas in Central Monrovia which “pupu water” have taken over are; Benson and Gurley Streets, Capitol Bypass, Camp Johnson Road, Buzzy Quarter, Water side(few yards from Mo Ali’s office), and New Port Street).

MO Ali and the LWSC have yet to respond to the growing demands for action. However, the community hopes that their concerns will be taken seriously and that steps will be taken to address the sewage issue comprehensively.

The residents and business owners of Central Monrovia are urging the LWSC to prioritize this matter and implement effective measures to repair and upgrade the sewage system, ensuring a healthier and safer environment for all.

As the situation continues to unfold, the community remains vigilant and hopeful for a swift and permanent resolution to the sewage leaks threatening their health and livelihoods. (Courtesy: Smartnews with additional report by New Republic).