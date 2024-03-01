Liberia News: “PROTECT THE PEACE”

By, Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-March-1-TNR:Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe is urging the Unity Party-led government through President Joseph Boakai to ensure peace and stability in the country. Senator Snowe said the elections are over and it is prudent for the government to work and reconcile the country.

Speaking on OK FM, Senator Snowe who fully supported former President George Weah during the 2023 presidential election, indicated that stopping President Weah from using the newly constructed VIP lounge was not the rightful decision on the part of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

According to him, such could have been avoided with the understanding that former President Weah and the former Vice President are entitled to the VIP lounge.

He said such decision on the part of the government through the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs could have raised tension thus resulting in the instability of the nation. Senator Snowe however, called on the Presidential Press Secretary Kola Fofana to slow down her anxiety and ambition in responding to issues.

The Bomi County Lawmaker and long-time friend to the former Liberian President Weah said the former President needs to be respected most especially for the role he has played in the governance of the state and region.

He said the peace of Liberia is key to the transformation of the country something that needs the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

Reacting to the issue of stopping former President Weah from using the VIP lounge recently, Presidential Press Secretary Kola Fofana noted, “Former President George Weah was never denied access to the VIP Lounge at the Airport. He was welcomed with open arms.”

“We have a government to run. We will not be in the business of responding to baseless propaganda, Liberia has one President and JNB is the Man. We will not be distracted,” she said.