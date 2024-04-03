Liberia News: PROTECT THE PEACE

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-April-3-TNR:The Acting National Chairman the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Atty. Janga Kowo is urging President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to ensure the protection of the peace and stability of the country.

He said it is the constitutional mandate of the President to uphold the peace that Liberians have been enjoying over the years.

Speaking on Truth FM, Atty. Kowo said under the Unity Party led government headed by President Boakai, no one life should be taking away by the hands of the Liberia National Police.

According to the CDC Acting Chairman, the party stands with the Liberian people in demonstrating their democratic rights that will be in the confine of the law.

“The CDC will do everything to ensure that your rights are protected,” he said. Atty. Kowo used the interview to call on the Liberian Government to do away with any action on the part of the police that will lead to the loss of life.

He reminded the Unity Party of the CDC-led Government which provided the democratic space at the time for the citizens to protest in line with their constitutional rights something he emphasized that was celebrated by the present government of Unity Party when they were in the opposition.

“They participated in demonstrations and their rights were protected, there were no one arrested for protesting against the government and so they should reciprocate; that is while former President George Weah said the CDC will be standing with the Liberian People,” he indicated.

He further called on the government through the Justice Ministry to ensure that the police discontinue from using brutality against peaceful citizens of the country resulting into death.

Atty. Kowo disclosed that CDC will documents all violations of human rights abuse perpetrated by the government and or any other apparatus of the state against the citizens.

He also narrated that the Coalition for Democratic Change will be consolidated more stressing that the former President George Weah has been engaging stakeholders of the other constituent parties regularly.