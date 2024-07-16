Liberia News: “Pro-Tempore Lied”

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-Senate Pro-Tempore, Nyonble Kangar-Lawrence and defeated Grand Bassa district three Representative, Vicent S.T Willie are at each other’s throat pushing accusation of good and bad governance.

The defeated Wee Statutory District in Grand Bassa County, Willie was criticized by over the quality of his six-year leadership in this district.

The criticizing came from Senator Nyonble Kangar-Lawrence, the Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate when she remarked at a voter appreciation rally on the Civil Compound in Wayzohn City on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Senate Pro-Tempore, Kangar-Lawrence criticized the defeated Wee Statutory District lawmaker indicating that area under his lead turned into a ‘battleground’ marked by hostility and disrespect and that she was a victim of said hostility, disrespect.

Speaking to the citizens of Wee Statutory District, Senate Pro-Tempore Kangar-Lawrence reminded the citizens of the days of former Rep. Byron Browne during whose leadership she said that she did not visit the district because “We had a representative to work with. After Byron Browne, this district became a battle district, hostility, disrespect. I was a victim, especially as I am a daughter of this district.”

But appearing on Truth Breakfast Show Monday, former Rep. Willie said, “She lied on me.”

According to him, he was not surprised that the pro-tempore would lied the way she did because when the George M. Weah’s administration was undertaking major projects, the senator was on ‘Safari’ around.

The former lawmaker said during the lead of former President Weah, the district under his watch experienced developments and huge employments but was quick to say all the developments are not being maintained by her and those in leadership.

He said instead reconciling and developing the county, she is focused on ensuring that young sons and daughters dismissed and suspension of some 20 citizens of the county from the Port.

He wants the senate pro-tempore focus on reconciling the county but if she does not want to be a mother and leader of the county and, “If she wants to make Bassa ungovernable for her, we can do it; it is just a call.”

According to him the senator has started spending loosely stating, “If American does not put Senator Karnga-Lawrence under scansion, and it means they are not serious.”