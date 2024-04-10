Liberia News: PRESSURED OR…



By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-April-10-TNR:At long last, the much-anticipated War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia has gotten a green-light from the Liberian Legislature with Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson who has continually opposed the establishment of the court affixing his signature to the resolution for the establishment of the court.

Yesterday’s signing was earlier awaited by the members of the public who have gone to see what action the Senator would have taken since in fact the document from the House of Representatives had spent weeks with them (the Senate).

People from the civil society organizations including one of the frontrunners of those who are seeking for the establishment of the Court, Allen white were seen in the public gallery of the Liberian Senate.

It is yet to be established whether the presence of Mr. White was intended to pressurize Senator Prince and others to sign the resolution or if their action was a nationalistic one that is intended to bring justice to the people of Liberia.

Members of that body signed and voted before they were given the chance to make their opposing views about the establishment of the Court.

Twenty-eight members of the Liberian Senate agreed for the establishment, Maryland County, James Byrne abstained from voting citing constitutionality as his reason.

Earlier, Nimba County Senator, Prince Y. Johnson, one of those who had stood against the establishment did not sign. He later left his seat and walked to the seat of the Senate Pro-tempore to have his signature placed on the document.

The floor of the Senate became a little noisy upon seeing Senator Johnson walking up to signed the resolution for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court.

PYJ, a former Warlords turned Senator of Nimba and Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, head of the defunct Liberia Peace Council (LPC) another rebel group accused of committing atrocities during the war, yesterday signed the resolution for the much-needed War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.

The two warlords joined other Senators yesterday in signing a resolution to establish the long awaited War and Economic Crimes Court in the country.

The signing of the Resolution by the two warlords now Senators marks a historic moment for a new Liberia where those allegedly responsible for committing war crimes during the war years are willing to face justice and give victims justice through a legal process.

The resolution for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court has been signed by the Senate and has now been sent back to the House of Representatives for amendment. This significant progress reflects a collective effort to refine and strengthen the resolution before its final implementation.

With the signing of the resolution by Senator Prince Johnson and the other Senators, all eyes are now turned on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to approve the Resolution establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia.