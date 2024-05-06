Liberia News: “President Boakai Heads to US-Africa Business Summit: A Milestone for Liberia’s Economic Diplomacy”

Monrovia-May-06-2024-TNR:President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has departed the country for the United States to attend the US-Africa Business Summit, his very first trip to the US.

The President and a high level Liberian delegation will join other world leaders and entrepreneurs at the US-Africa Business Summit scheduled to take place in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, from May 6-9, 2024.

The Summit is an annual event that brings together key business and government leaders from across Africa and the United States to hold discussions on enhancing trade and economic partnerships. It will also provide a vital platform for Liberia to showcase its business potential and to explore opportunities for increased investment in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and technology.

The delegation accompanying the President includes senior government officials who will participate in various panel and networking events. Their goal is to attract tangible investments and partnerships that will contribute significantly to Liberia’s economic development. Liberia’s participation in the US Africa Business Summit will expand and strengthen its bilateral relations with the United States and will highlight the country as a leading destination for business in West Africa.

The President’s participation underscores Liberia’s commitment to engaging with global partners to drive economic progress and improve the livelihoods of its people.

The President will also travel to Atlanta, Georgia from May 10-13, 2024, to meet with investors, business leaders and friends of Liberia. He and his delegation are expected to depart the country on May 3, 2024 and return on May 15, 2024.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff, Honorable Sylvester M. Grigsby will act in consultation with the Vice President and in telephone communication with the President.