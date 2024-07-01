Liberia News: PRESIDENT BOAKAI HAILS MARITIME UNIVERSITY’S IMPACTS

Monrovia-Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has hailed the extraordinarily significant progress and transformation the Regional Maritime University (RMU) has made over the years, establishing itself as one of Africa’s leading maritime universities.

President who served as the Commencement Speaker at the University’s 18th Convocation Ceremonies Saturday in Accra, Ghana said such remarkable success is the result of hard work, dedication, and the visionary leadership of the University’s faculty.

“We, as member states of the RMU, remain indebted to you for the greatness you have nurtured within these walls,,” President Boakai acknowledged in his speech in which he also historicized the founding of the University.

The Liberian leader said: “The RMU began as the Ghana Maritime Academy in 1958, a small learning institution owned by the Government of Ghana. In 1983, it evolved into the Regional Maritime Academy when four other West African countries joined to share the responsibilities of running the institution. Decades later, on October 25, 2007, it attained full university status and was launched as the Regional Maritime University by the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.”

President Boakai has however extolled the five member states of the RMU, including Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone for what he termed “envisioning and realizing the establishment of a regional Maritime University to educate and mentor seafarers in the sub-region and beyond.”

According to him, there was the need for the region and the continent to prepare for leveraging the opportunity of establishing knowing that shipping would ultimately be the primary source of international trade and commerce.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I can proudly say conceiving the idea of the Regional Maritime University was visionary. This collaborative effort is a testament to the foresight of our founding fathers and a mark of Pan-Africanism, pioneered by visionaries like Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana,” President Boakai recalled.

The Liberian chief executive recognized the enduring unity and cooperation among the member states in maintaining the RMU for over 41 years, and added that the significant venture, which unites five countries to pool resources for the common good of the region and its people, aligns with the aspirations of the founding fathers of the African Union.

President Boakai also rallied leaders of the African Continent to embrace the spirit of unity in order to achieve irreversible socio-economic transformation, and emphasized that the continent has the potential to be a global leader if we harness our resources effectively and collectively.

“Africa’s unity is crucial for realizing this potential. Hence, I humbly urge us all to enforce this union by giving increased support to sustain this great university of ours. As President of Liberia, I pledge our unwavering support to the RMU, committing to elevate this institution to unmatched heights on the continent and beyond,” the 79 years old leader said.

He recognized Liberia’s current standing as the world’s largest ship registry by gross tonnage, which he strongly believes highlights the critical importance of maritime education to our country.

The President asserted: “The Liberia Maritime Training Institute and the Regional Maritime University, which deliver low and high-end maritime programs, respectively, are key institutions of education that we will continue to support to benefit from opportunities provided by the global maritime sector.”

“As I am informed that graduates from Liberia Maritime Training Institute often matriculate to RMU for their undergraduate degrees, I have instructed the authorities at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute to increase the number of students sent to RMU in the coming years, reflecting Liberia’s maritime legacy and the commitment to maintaining its prominent position in the global maritime industry,” he furthered stated.

President Boakai told the graduates that graduating from RMU was a unique moment in their lives that represent the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, sacrifice, determination, and courage in pursuing academic success, stressing “You have overcome many challenges to earn your place among the graduates of RMU today.”

He quoted American film producer Viola Davis who said that “All dreams are within reach. All you have to do is keep moving towards them,” noting that the steps they have taking towards their dreams can lead to great success.