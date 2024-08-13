Liberia News: President Boakai Congratulates Central African Republic

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and People of the Central African Republic on the occasion commemorating the 64th Independence Anniversary of that country.

In his message to His Excellency Faustin-ArchangeTouadera, President of the Central African Republic, President Boakai on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia, and in his own name, extended warmest felicitations to the Government and People of the Central African Republic as they celebrate this historic day.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai stressed that as Liberian join in the celebration of this historic day, he entertain the hope that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two countries and peoples will be further strengthened in the spirit of African solidarity.

The Liberian leader added that he looked forward to continue collaboration as they work together in furtherance of the principles of the African Union and the United Nations, for the promotion of regional and international peace and security.

He then prayed that Almighty God will continue to endow His Excellency with wisdom as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.