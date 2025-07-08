Liberia news: Pres. Boakai Offers State Apology Over Civil Wars

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-President Joseph Nyuma Boakai offered a state apology to Liberians Saturday over the brutal violence and lingering trauma caused by the country’s two civil wars, as the nation grapples with how to remember its troubled past.

President Boakai made the formal gesture during a reconciliation ceremony in the capital, Monrovia.

He spoke just days after attending official funeral memorials for former presidents Samuel Doe-tortured and murdered in 1990 at the beginning of the civil wars-and William Tolbert, assassinated in 1980 when Doe staged a government coup.

The ceremonies were also part of the ongoing national reconciliation effort.

Liberia’s two back-to-back wars devastated the small West African country from 1989 until 2003, claiming around 250,000 lives and resulting in massacres, mutilation, rape and the widespread use of child soldiers.

“On this historic occasion, I offer a formal apology on behalf of the state,” Bokai told those gathered for the event Saturday.

“To every victim of our civil conflict, to every family broken, to every dream shattered, we say: We are sorry.”

The speech marked the first time since a 2009 reconciliation report recommended an apology that a president had so formally issued one, Aaron Weah, director of the Ducor Institute for Social and Economic Research, said.

The 2009 Truth and Reconciliation Commission report also recommended the establishment of a war crimes tribunal, but Liberia has yet to try anyone for crimes committed during the bloody conflicts.

The tribunal recommendation went mostly unheeded particularly in the name of peacekeeping, since a number of accused warlords remained influential in the country’s politics.

In May 2024 Boakai took one step towards initiating the tribunal by signing an order setting up the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court. It is tasked with creating the eventual war crimes court.

On Saturday Boakai called for “implementing key recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

“There is hardly a Liberian family that has not been touched by the pain, the violence, and the injustice that have haunted our nation”, Boakai said.

For Weah, the funeral services and apology marked several weeks of “transitional justice in Liberia” and “actual deliberate actions of trying to implement the TRC.”

“The state could have done better but was used as agency,” Boakai said during his speech, adding, “We must do everything we can to make sure that it never fails you again.”

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.