Liberia News: Pres. Boakai Gives To Baby Mothers At JFK

Monrovia-President Joseph Boakai Thursday made a donation of assorted materials to baby mothers at the John F. Kennedy Hospital, and also toured the facility in order to acquaint himself to the conditions, challenges and developments the national premier public health institution is faced with.

Upbeat by the encouraging trends of developments seen, President Boakai later told reporters that he is concerned about the state of the facility is equally committed to ensuring that it is supported as necessary as possible in keeping with his plans to improve health care delivery to citizens.

Improving healthcare and transforming the health sector was amongst tons of commitments he made while seeking Liberians’ votes in 2023 to elect him.

The donated materials for the use of nearly delivered mothers who do not have financial muscles to secure such after delivery include tubs, buckets, chairs as well as babies toys among others.

The President described it as token for the children, to know that someone cares about them and is thinking to make intervention.

The Liberian leader expressed the need for support to the JFK to boost the efforts being made by the management, staff, doctors and nurses to save lives, stressing “they need support.”

“We are very impressed by what we have seen, and we will do our best to provide the necessary support,” he emphasized, also saying that the exercised borne out of an assessment done at medical facilities across the country to determine existing conditions.

The President’s altruism has been embraced by the many of the beneficiaries which he said is his way of identifying with needy during the festive season.

He said his government remains committed to catering to the people especially during such a time.

One of the beneficiaries, a young baby mother showered praises on President Boakai, describing the gift as a timely and meaningful gesture to them.

According to her, the donated non-food items will help reduce other financial burdens on them, especially for some of them that can’t afford during such a difficult time.

The Liberian leader was companied on the toured by Dr. Dama Yekeson Koffa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Administration and her team.

Impressed with the level of work done at the JFK especially with an able team led by Dr. Koffa, President Boakai said his government will do more to provide good and quality health services for its people.

The tour he stated was necessary because it has now given him the general idea of what is ongoing at the JFK and where necessary interventions can be made for the betterment of the nation and its people.

The President said he is very concerned and cared a lot about the needs of Liberians and his government is working gradually to address them.