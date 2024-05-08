Liberia News: PRES. BOAKAI EXTOLS EU ON 74TH ANNIV. OF SCHUMAN DECLARATION

Monrovia-May-08-2024-TNR:President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council on the occasion marking the celebration of the Europe Day on May 9, 2024.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name extended heartfelt felicitations to the people of the European Union on the occasion marking the 74th Anniversary of the Schuman Declaration.

President Boakai stressed that as the people of Europe commemorate this historic occasion, he acknowledged with great importance the cordial and genuine friendship shared between the European Union and the Republic of Liberia.

The Liberian leader added that the European Union remains one of our strongest partners in the sustenance of our peace and democracy, the promotion of human rights and gender equality, and supporting our developmental agenda over the years.

He prayed that the bonds of friendship subsisting the European Union and the Republic of Liberia will be further heightened as we explore new spheres of partnership and international cooperation.

President Boakai then wished President Michel continuous good health, and for the people of the European Union, Unity, and prosperity.