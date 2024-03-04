Liberia News: PRES. BOAKAI EXTOLS BULGARIA ON 146TH NAT’L DAY

Monrovia-March-4-TNR:President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and People of the Republic of Bulgaria on the occasion commemorating the 146th Independence Anniversary of that country on March 3, 2024.

In his message to His Excellency Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, President Boakai on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name, extended sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Bulgaria as they celebrate this auspicious occasion.

The Liberian leader noted that as the people of Bulgaria celebrate this historic event, it is his wish that the longstanding ties between the two countries which is characterized by cordiality and harmony will explore new avenues to further cement the relations.

He furthered stressed the continuity to cooperate in areas of Agriculture, Education, Tourism, and the support to global security.

President Boakai then wished his Bulgarian counterpart continued good health and happiness, and for the people of Bulgaria renewed progress and prosperity.