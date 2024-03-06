Liberia News: PRES. BOAKAI CONCERNED ABOUT LIBERIANS IN BUDUBURAM

Monrovia-March-06-TNR:President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has received reports about the demolition exercise of the former Liberian refugee camp currently taking place in Buduburam, Ghana.

It is the understanding of the President that the current activities taking place are under the auspices of the Gomoa-FettehTraditional Council, who are believed to be the owners of the land hosting the Buduburam Camp.

The President has therefore called on the Ghanaian Government, through the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to intervene to ensure that Liberians living on the camp are safe, protected, and treated humanely.

The President will receive guidance on the matter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and line agencies as to the next steps to be taken.

The President is meanwhile calling on Liberians affected by the demolition to remain calm as the situation is fully assessed and an amicable solution is sought.