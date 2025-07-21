liberia news: Prelate Wants Boakai, Weah To Meet

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Bishop of the Trinity Cathedral Episcopal Church of Liberia has proposed a meeting between President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and former President George M. Weah to foster total healing and development of the country.

Bishop James Sellee who served as Liberia’s 178th Independence Day Preacher yesterday, stressed that it is imperative for former President Weah and President Boakai to reconcile and work together for a better Liberia.

The Clergyman said President Boakai and former President George M. Weah partnership could pave the way for national healing and development of the nation.

Making several recommendations to the Boakai administration as part of the reconciliation process, Bishop Sellee added that to foster national reconciliation, it is crucial that the Boakai administration promptly addresses the needs of marginalized communities.

He added that neglecting these groups could lead to significant unrest.

“To the Legislative Branch, it is essential to enact laws that support national development plans benefiting all Liberians. This legislation is vital for the country’s growth and progress,” Bishop Sellee pointed out.

The clergyman furthered, “To the opposition community, while it is important to hold the government accountable, unity is essential for genuine national reconciliation. Collaborative efforts across political lines will strengthen the nation.”

He iterated that to foster reconciliation; it is imperative for former President Weah and President Boakai to reconcile and work together for a better Liberia noting that their partnership could pave the way for healing and development.

R3v. Selle urged all Liberians and international partners to promote reconciliation within their communities and homes, adding

“Together, we can build a stronger, more united Liberia.”

