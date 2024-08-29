Liberia News: Prayer Warrior Martha Doe Ordered Released

Perry B. Zordyu

Liberia- In a dramatic turn of events, the Supreme Court has ordered the release of 65-year-old Martha Doe, previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Joseph Blama.

The Supreme Court’s ruling overturned the previous decision by the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Bassa County.

Doe, known for her role as a prayer warrior, was convicted on September 26, 2022, following a trial that concluded with a unanimous guilty verdict on charges of murder and kidnapping.

The court had sentenced her under subsections 14.1 and 14.50 of the penal code, which dictate a 20-year imprisonment for such crimes.

Following the conviction, Doe was taken to Buchanan Central Prison to commence her sentence. However, her defence attorney, G. Mat Diah-Kun Tohr filed an appeal challenging the trial court’s decision. The appeal was subsequently reviewed by the Supreme Court, which has now overturned the lower court’s ruling.

The Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant reversal in the high-profile case, raising questions about the judicial process and the potential implications for similar cases in the future.

The exact reasons for the Supreme Court’s decision have not yet been disclosed, but the ruling has generated considerable attention and debate within the legal community.

The case, which initially garnered widespread media coverage, will now shift focus as legal experts and the public await further details on the Supreme Court’s findings and the potential ramifications for all parties involved.