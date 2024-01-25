Liberia News: Power Struggle!

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

The Leadership of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) is reportedly consulting with its members against the Supreme Court’s decision to instate Ndubike Nwabudike, former Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Chairman to the practice of law in Liberia.

The Supreme Court of Liberia recently mandated the LNBA to reverse its initial decision to revoke Ndubuisi Nwabudike’s license which enabled him to practice law in the country.

However, the LNBA leadership is not taking the Supreme Court’s decision likely and they will shortly come up with their position statement on the matter.

A source within the bar leadership told this paper that they are considering boycotting all court activities as a sign of preventing interference with its workings.

The high court has not convened and reviewed the petitioner’s (Nwabudike) petition for reinstatement to the practice of law in this jurisdiction; however, it has reinstated his right to obtain a license to practice as a lawyer, allowing him to pursue his professional career with all rights and privileges that come with it.

The Supreme Court stated that it is satisfied that the term for which the petitioner, A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike was suspended from the practice of law has elapsed, and he obtained an oath of loyalty under the law on the 9th day of February 2023.

“That the suspension imposed on petitioner A Ndubuisi Nwabudike is hereby and his status as a counselor-at-law and as a legal practitioner in all courts of the Republic of Liberia is restored.”

The court clerk has also been directed to notify the Association of Trial Judges of Liberia and the Liberian National Bar Association of this verdict.

The Supreme Court is a subset of the judiciary while the bar is a CSO group separate from the judiciary that superseded the affairs of all lawyers in Liberia and makes independent decisions.

As part of its function the LNBA bar, as a mother body of all lawyers in Liberia, is clothed with authority to grant licenses to counselors and attorneys to practice law in the country. Interestingly enough is that the Chief Justice and Associate Justices were all licensed by the bar.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court said the bar lacks the right to question a person’s citizenship but the bar said it has legitimacy to supervise the conduct of its members of which Nwabudike is no exception.

In 2020, Nwabudike’s Liberian citizenship came under question when he presented conflicting accounts before the Senate where he had gone for confirmation for a Chairperson position at the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Following that the bar through its former President Cllr. TiawonGongloe took a position by revoking and expelling Nwabudike’s lawyering license after he refused to appear before the LNBA Grievance and Ethics Committee for questioning.

After this, Nwabudike ran to the Supreme Court, he succeeded in the process, he successfully took the oath of allegiance of Liberian citizenship in February 2023, but his license was not restored.