Liberia News: POWER CHANGES HAND AT FDA

Monrovia-March-1-TNR:An orderly transfer of power has taken place at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) as the C. Mike Doryenadministration under the CDC government has turned over the mantle of the FDA to the incoming Managing Director, Rudolph Merah.

The turnover of power was done at a colorful ceremony held on recently at the Shed Kadea Board Room, FDA head office, Whein Town, Benald Farm, Monrovia. The turn over ceremony was dubbed by observers as democratically fashioned as the outgoing Managing Director was present to transfer power in a peaceably manner unlike other institutions.

The event was graced by representatives of key local and international partners working in the forestry sector including Conservation International (CI), European Union (EU) Liberia Timber Association, amongst others who respectively pledged their unflinching support to the new administration. A number of government officials including former Gbarpou Senator Armah Jallah, Rivercess Senator Geevon Smith and Representative Romeo Quiah also graced the occasion.

In remarks they pledged to work closely with the new administration to ensure that its dreams and aspirations are fruitfully achieved while challenging it to remain a progressive driver of the forest sector to benefit all stakeholders.

In his turn over statement, the outgoing Managing Director, C. Mike Doryen outlined numerous achievements under his administration one of which included keeping the force united. He said under his administration there was no witch hunting.

Mr. Doryen, however, said he was despised by a number of international partners for his uncompromising stance not to mortgage the rights of Liberia. He urged the incoming administration to keep holding FDA’s flag in high esteem that it may continue to shine high on the international stage given the mark Liberia has made as it relates to being a global conservation hotspot.

He wondered why some individuals would engage in protesting against the preferment of the president something he termed as ugly behavior. He called for calm and peaceful coexistence at the FDA.

Making an acceptance statement, the incoming Managing Director pledged to remain loyal to the state and people as it relates to moving the forestry sector forward in accordance with the 3cs equation including Conservation, Commercial and Community forestry programs.

Mr. Merab vowed to make FDA void of politics saying that he will only deal with people on the basis of performance, not partisanship. He said he’s not a politician but an experienced business man whose interest is to practically make FDA an admirable forestry hub. Mr. Merab noted that he will unbendingly uphold the trust and confidence reposed in him by President Joseph Nyumah Boakia to upgrade the entity which remains a strong economic nerve in Liberia.

Merab said he’s a God fearing person and as such, he will do what it takes to bring pride to the government and people of Liberia, especially at a time when the need for patriotism, nationalism and honesty can’t be overemphasized. He called for unity, collaboration and progressive workforce, one which will be driven by love for country.