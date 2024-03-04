Liberia News: POLICE TO OPEN INVESTIGATION IN UNSOLVED CASES

By: R. Joyclyn Wea

Monrovia-March-4-TNR:The Liberia National Police through its Inspector General has disclosed plans to reopen investigation into unresolved cases that have haunted and concerned the general public.

As a means of achieving this, Col. Gregory Coleman said his administration has established what he calls the “Old File Case Unit,”with the intent to investigate all cases that are pending during the past. With that, Col. Coleman said will be solved and justice be served to the families of these victims.

“I’m pleased to announce to the public that the LNP has set up a whole case file unit. And we are opening all of those investigations that are still pending to be able to give some closure to the family and to give them justice as soon required,” IG stressed.

The Inspector General pointed out that the specialized units have wasted no time, advancing investigations into arms that were discovered at the Freeport of Monrovia and Brewersville.

He pleaded with the public for collaborative efforts and to trust the police. Aiding the police with adequate information and unresolved cases in pursuit of justice. “I understand how trust and legitimacy in law enforcement body has degraded over some time but will try our best. It is one of the key ingredients of restoring trust and legitimacy.”

Additionally, he reaffirmed police commitment to resolute engagement “We remain within our use of force continuum, but we will be aggressively engaging in the issue of crime.”

The police are seriously concerned about the armed robbery situation IG stated that such acts are under control due to proactive engagement, intelligence utilization, and targeted operations. Based upon these approaches, the police can confidently assure the public of safety.

Referring to motorcycle theft, the police force is actively seeking public assistance in addressing these specific concerns. IG Coleman added that the Police had an engagement with a motorcycle union to tackle the intricacies of crime. “We are one step closer to cracking the range of motorcycle theft that led to countless riders’ deaths.”

Meanwhile, Col. Coleman with a transformative mindset changed the law enforcement department. “We are concerned with the issue of sexual gender-based violence and we will be aggressively pursuing it along with the issuance of safety. Also with keen attention to public users, absolutely no discrimination.We will build a safety that does not exist in Liberia.”