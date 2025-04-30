Liberia News: Police Tightens Grips

Monrovia-The Liberia National Police (LNP), in collaboration with the Joint Security Forces, is not leaving any stone unturned in the wake of the brewing tension out of the Supreme Court of Liberia ruling and President Joseph Boakai’s stance to be with the majority bloc the court ruled against.

As a way of tightening its grip, ensuring the peace, security and safety of citizens and wellbeing of the nation, the Police has announced the launch of a citywide patrol initiative to enhance safety and security across Monrovia.

According to a police statement, the coordinated effort includes officers from the Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia National Fire Service, and the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency.

The statement further indicated that they are working together to reassure residents and visitors while strengthening community ties.

“This operation marks the start of a continuous strategy to increase visibility and address safety concerns in key areas of the city,” the police noted.

It further added: “By taking proactive measures, the LNP aims to create a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

The statement quoted Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Nelson Freeman, as emphasizing the importance of the initiative:

He said: “This joint patrol demonstrates our steadfast commitment to collective action for the safety of our communities. The presence of security officers reassures the people of Liberia that their safety is our top priority, and we will continue to engage actively with the public to address their concerns.”

It said the patrol initiative will be ongoing, with the LNP remaining vigilant in combating crime and ensuring Monrovia becomes a safer city.

The LNP pledged to provide updates and awareness campaigns on the operation on its Facebook page, keeping residents informed and involved.

“The Liberia National Police remains dedicated to fostering peace and maintaining safety standards, working tirelessly to uphold public confidence and trust,” the statement read.