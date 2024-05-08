Liberia News: POLICE RETRIEVES OK FM REPORTER’S STOLEN BIKE

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Monrovia-May-08-2024-TNR:OK FM Reporter, Darious Karngar has expressed appreciation to members of the Liberia National Police for their efforts in promptly retrieving this stolen bike.

Reporter Karngar explained that early Monday morning while on his way to work about 5 am, he and his colleague were attacked by criminals who were armed with different kinds of weapons. Karngar who felt threatened allowed them to make their way with the bike and later placed a call to the Liberia National Police.

He spoke recently at the LNP Anti Rubbery Unit when his bike key was turned over to him.

Earlier at a Press conference, Police Spokesperson, Cecelia G Clarke narrated what happened and how the LNP intervened.

She said, “Today we stand before you to report on a significant incident that occurred this morning. Our dedicated police officers responded promptly to a distressing situation where criminals, armed with cutlasses and firearms, hijacked a motorbike from journalists on their way to work.”

She said due to the swift and decisive actions of LNP officers, the motorbike was successfully recovered. Although the police made efforts in retrieving the bike, the bad news is that the perpetrators managed to evade capture during the pursuit.

“However, our investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to bringing these individuals to justice,” LNP Unit 122 said at the press conference at the police headquarters in Monrovia.

The LNP during the conference assured the safety of citizens of Liberia, including members of the press stating, “Is of utmost importance to us.”

According to her, they will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the communities of Liberia remain a safe place for all.

“We ask the public to come forward with any information that may assist us in this case.

We appreciate the cooperation of the journalists involved and the understanding of the community as we handle this matter” she told the public.