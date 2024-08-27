Liberia News: ‘Piah Is A Pathological Liar,’ Says Ex-Rep. Gray

Liberia-As the fallout from last Thursday shocking events when the Liberia National Police and elements believed to be partisans of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) continues with both the government and the CDC trading blames, former Representative Acarous Gray has sharply reacted to assertions made by Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah that the Liberian government did not use lethal weapons during the search and seizure operations in the small-town Community.

On OK FM Monday, the former District #8 lawmaker, a strong critic of the President Boakai-led Government alleged that the police used lethal weapons on their partisans who were protesting their headquarters following the drugs raid.

Commenting on Minister Piah’s assertion that the government was operating in line with the legal process, he referred to him as Baghdad Bob, also known as Comical Ali, who has exposed his “thin skin and intolerance by insulting and escaping debates.”

Apart from appearing on OK FM, Gray took to social media and emphasized that Minister Piah did not vote during the 2023 presidential elections because he sought a United States Green Card.

“This shows that he’s not only an economic migrant or job seeker but he also doesn’t have Liberia at heart,” the former CDC Lawmaker indicated

Gray, a stalwart of the CDC who served as Secretary General, said Piah has demonstrated a history of being a pathological liar when he even said the budget the government is operating on is a CDC budget, indicating that “he was still seeking his US Green Card when Boakai presented the RESCUE budget to the Legislature.”

The Liberian government has since clarified that the search and seizure execution conducted by the LDEA was not intended for the CDC headquarters.