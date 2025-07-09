Liberia news: Piah Defends Boakai’s ‘Reforms’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, has reaffirmed the Boakai administration’s commitment to transparency, good governance, and infrastructure development, citing a landmark $1.8 billion U.S. investment agreement as evidence of restored investor confidence in Liberia.

Speaking during the Ministry’s regular press briefing on Tuesday, Minister Piah dismissed what he described as political noise and misinformation, emphasizing that the administration is focused on delivering tangible results rather than engaging in unnecessary public spats.

“Our job at the Ministry is not to do politics. It is to inform the people about what their government is doing and we are doing a lot,” Minister Piah stated. “This government is rebuilding trust and credibility both at home and abroad.”

One of the key highlights of the briefing was the announcement of a $1.8 billion concession agreement between the Liberian government and a U.S.-based investment firm. Minister Piah disclosed that the agreement has already received praise from the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, and is currently under legislative review for final ratification.

“This isn’t just about figures,” he noted. “It’s about jobs, infrastructure, and economic transformation. This deal alone represents the most critical American business partnership Liberia has had in decades.”

Minister Piah acknowledged that it took 16 months to finalize the agreement, but stressed that such lengthy negotiations are normal in serious governance, especially when transparency and due diligence are prioritized.

“People may ask why it took long, but when you’re negotiating something this impactful, consensus and scrutiny are essential. That’s the mark of an effective government,” he said.

Addressing criticism circulating on social media and public forums regarding alleged financial mismanagement and missing funds, Minister Piah responded firmly.

“We’re not here to chase shadows or argue about who found or lost money. Our priority is building roads, restoring schools, providing clean water, attracting investment, and strengthening Liberia’s global image.”

He also emphasized that the administration’s goal is not just to govern, but to transform governance itself. By appointing people based on merit rather than political loyalty, he believes the government is building a stronger, more credible civil service.

“One of the secrets to success in governance is competence. When we reward merit over politics, we build systems that work and that’s what this administration is doing.”

Touching on Liberia’s international standing, the Minister proudly referenced Liberia’s current bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, as well as recent state visits by global dignitaries. “Liberia is back on the global stage. The world is beginning to see us differently not as a failed state, but as a rising one,” Piah said.

On preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, he disclosed that a Special Inter-Ministerial Committee is already at work, and that updates will be shared with the public in due time.

In closing, Minister Piah urged Liberians to look beyond social media distractions and recognize the “winds of change” sweeping across the country.

“We are laying a strong foundation for the future. Let’s not be distracted. Let’s stay focused. This is a moment of rescue, and we must all play our part.”

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.