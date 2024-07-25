Liberia News: Piah Brags About Govt’s Hustle Prowess

By: Moses M. Tokpah

Liberia–Minister of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), in a tough talking mood, defended the government’s approach to resetting the national development button, saying the government’s hustle will make a long-term positive impact on the nation and its people.

Jerolinmek Matthew Piah minced no words in assuring Liberians of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s temerity to make a huge difference in their lives in the wake of recent conversation between the President and Elon Musk, the World richest man.

The Minister boastingly said those working in the Administration are knowledgeable when it comes to hustling, stressing “We the Boakai people know how to hustle, and I mean real good hustle.”

He made specific reference to ongoing renovation works at the Ministry as a result of a hustle of his leadership, adding that he has not received a dime from the government for the initiative.

The government mouth-piece said while others are making palaver and others are asking for their hustle to boost their morale, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his team are hustling to bring generators to the Roberts International Airport, and to bring yellow machines, cars and satellite.

He continued that the government will also hustle to build the schools and the hospitals amongst others, noting that all the things the government will hustle will be used to impact the people and the country, not himself.

The Minister added that the government is not looking for morale and as such, it is not asking friends to boost its morale, rather it will ask them to help fix the country once and for all.

He further mentioned that the Boakai-led administration is about to start hustling now to pave the roads in the country.

“Your stop jerking mehn you pay attention to development vuvuzela, your open your eyes; we want to move oh, we’re not slowing down” he urged critics of the Boakai administration.