Liberia News: OVER 90 GHOST NAMES SURFACE ON LNP PAYROLL

Monrovia-March-4-TNR:Police Inspector General, Colonel Gregory Coleman has disclosed that several individuals’ names were added to the police payroll though not being officers of the Liberia National Police.

Updating the media on the workings of the police, the Inspector General of the Liberian National Police confirmed that 96 individuals were added to the Police payroll without the knowledge of the LNP leadership.

He also noted that all of the 96 individuals are not affiliated with the LNP in any way.

Since the inception of the Joseph Boakai administration, it has continuously being alleged that the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government placed several persons who were not part government or civil servants on payroll at several government ministries and agencies.

This according to the new government, adds to its huge burden left behind by the previous CDC government.

It was also reported that the former ruling party added names of several Liberian musicians and others’ names on the payroll of the National Port Authority (NPA) some of who were receiving huge salaries without being employed by government.

Whether the names of those illegally placed on government payroll at various institutions will be removed is the baffling question as many will consider this as a with-hunt of the CDC government.