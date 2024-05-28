Liberia News: OVER 7,000 CANDIDATES FAILED UL ENTRANCE

Monrovia-Distrusting information arose when the Administration of the University of Liberia announced the 2023 second entrance results with 7,335 candidates failing.
According to the University of Liberia, the 2023 Second Entrance & Placement Exams and Aptitude Tests, bring clarity and anticipation for thousands of prospective students.
According to UL authorities, this year’s exams saw a significant turnout, with a total of 10,034 candidates registering to take the tests for admission into various undergraduate colleges including the David Straz Sinje campus.
The UL Administration further indicated that the results reveal that 2,699 candidates successfully passed the entrance exams, marking a passing rate of 28.32 percent while 7,335 failed.
But with such poor results of candidates who passed the entrance, the UL Administration said such achievement highlights the rigorous standards maintained by the University of Liberia in selecting candidates who meet their academic requirements.
The UL administration expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing the importance of the entrance exams in maintaining high academic standards and ensuring that only qualified candidates are admitted.
The results are crucial for students who have been eagerly awaiting their academic fate and are now preparing for the next steps in their educational journeys.
The President of the University of Liberia, Professor Julius Nelson, remarked on the process, affirming, “We are committed to ensuring that our entrance exams are fair and transparent, providing every candidate with an equal opportunity to demonstrate their academic potential, the passing rate this year reflects our dedication to upholding the integrity and quality of education at UL.”
He said the entrance exams and aptitude tests are designed to evaluate the readiness of students for higher education, focusing on their knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, the comprehensive nature of these tests ensures that only those who are well-prepared and capable are selected for admission.
Candidates who were successful in the exams are now advised to prepare for the enrollment process, which includes registration, orientation, and the commencement of classes.
The university has outlined a clear timetable for these activities to ensure a smooth transition for the new students. For those who did not pass the exams, UL encourages them not to be disheartened.
The university offers various preparatory programs and resources to help candidates improve their academic skills and prepare for future entrance exams. “Education is a continuous journey, and there are always opportunities for growth and improvement,” Professor Nelson added.
The release of the results has generated a wave of excitement and anticipation among the candidates and their families. Many are celebrating their success, while others are reflecting on their performance and planning their next steps.
The university community is also preparing to welcome the new students, who will bring fresh energy and perspectives to the campus.
The University of Liberia continues to play a pivotal role in the nation’s educational landscape, providing quality higher education and fostering academic excellence. The successful candidates are set to embark on a transformative journey that will equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute meaningfully to society.
